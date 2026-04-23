Stole Dimitrievski News: Seven saves in draw

Dimitrievski recorded seven saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Mallorca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Dimitrievski repelled seven of eight Mallorca shots on goal Tuesday as Valencia earned a 1-1 draw on the road. Across his last five starting appearances the veteran goalkeeper has produced 18 saves and four clearances while conceding six goals and recording one clean sheet. Dimitrievski's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Valencia hosts Girona.