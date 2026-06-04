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Stole Dimitrievski News: Signs contract extension until 2028

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Dimitrievski has had his contract option exercised by Valencia, keeping the North Macedonia goalkeeper at the club until June 2028, the club announced.

Dimitrievski joined in 2024 and made 33 official appearances across La Liga and the Copa del Rey, keeping five clean sheets that all resulted in victories against Getafe, Levante, Osasuna, Sevilla and Athletic Club as he contributed to the club's improved results in the second half of the season. Dimitrievski has also been representing North Macedonia in pre-tournament friendly matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Turkey, and will rejoin his Valencia teammates after the international break. The club expressed their satisfaction at securing the continuity of an experienced and reliable goalkeeper heading into the 2026/27 campaign.

Stole Dimitrievski
Valencia
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