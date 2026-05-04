Stole Dimitrievski News: Three saves in defeat

Dimitrievski recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid.

Dimitrievski repelled three of five Atletico Madrid shots on goal Saturday and made one clearance as Valencia fell in a 2-0 home defeat. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper haas produced 16 saves and five clearances while conceding eight goals. Dimitrievski's next challenge is likely to come Sunday when Valencia travels for a showdown with Athletic.