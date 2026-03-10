Stole Dimitrievski News: Three saves in win

Dimitrievski recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Deportivo Alaves.

Dimitrievski kept his side in the game with three saves, two of which came from inside the box, but was beaten twice from set piece situations. The goalkeeper has now conceded two goals in five of his last seven appearances, with two clean sheets in between, making 16 saves across that span. Real Oviedo on Saturday presents his next challenge.