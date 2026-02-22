Stole Dimitrievski News: Three saves Sunday

Dimitrievski registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Villarreal.

Dimitrievski made three saves while allowing two goals and a high claim during the loss to Villarreal. Since returning from injury, he's made 16 saves while conceding nine goals with seven high claims and keeping two clean sheets in seven league games. The keeper will face off with Osasuna in the next game on Mar 1, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests.