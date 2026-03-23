Stole Dimitrievski News: Two saves in win

Dimitrievski registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Sevilla.

Dimitrievski made one clearance and two saves Saturday to help lift Valencia to a 2-0 victory over Sevilla. The veteran has been a revelation since starter Julen Agirrezabala went down with an injury, conceding just 12 goals across 11 starting appearances and recording four clean sheets. Dimitrievski's next opportunity to impress is likely to come when Valencia return to La Liga action on April 5 versus Celta Vigo.