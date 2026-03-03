Stole Dimitrievski headshot

Stole Dimitrievski News: Untested in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Dimitrievski made no saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 win against Osasuna.

Dimitrievski recorded neither save nor clearance en route to recording his third clean sheet of the campaign Sunday in Valencia's 1-0 win over Osasuna. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced eight saves while conceding six goals and recording two clean sheets. With Julen Agirrezabala still sidelined due to injury, look for Dimitrievski between the sticks Sunday when Valencia hosts Deportivo Alaves.

Stole Dimitrievski
Valencia
