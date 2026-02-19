Strahinja Pavlovic Injury: Dealing with serious bruise
Pavlovic has developed a major hematoma around his left fibula but avoided a fracture, Sky Italy reported.
Pavlovic is currently expected to miss at least Sunday's game versus Parma, but his injury isn't too concerning. Matteo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori and Koni De Winter would form the backline if he were indeed ruled out for the next round.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Strahinja Pavlovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Strahinja Pavlovic See More