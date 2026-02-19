Strahinja Pavlovic headshot

Strahinja Pavlovic Injury: Dealing with serious bruise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Pavlovic has developed a major hematoma around his left fibula but avoided a fracture, Sky Italy reported.

Pavlovic is currently expected to miss at least Sunday's game versus Parma, but his injury isn't too concerning. Matteo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori and Koni De Winter would form the backline if he were indeed ruled out for the next round.

Strahinja Pavlovic
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Strahinja Pavlovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Strahinja Pavlovic See More
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2023
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Switzerland vs Serbia
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Switzerland vs Serbia
Author Image
Ben Novack
December 1, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
September 14, 2022