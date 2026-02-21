Strahinja Pavlovic Injury: Good to go for Parma game
Pavlovic (fibula) is trending toward being available but is unlikely to start Sunday versus Parma, Sky Italy reported.
Pavlovic risked fracturing his fibula because of a forceful collision midweek, but he got away with a contusion. While he should be an option, the coach could still spare him and use either Koni De Winter or Davide Bartesaghi on the left-hand side of the defense. Pervis Estupinan would enter the XI in the second case.
