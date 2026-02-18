Strahinja Pavlovic headshot

Strahinja Pavlovic Injury: Leaves Como bout at half time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Pavlovic recorded one cross (one accurate) and two tackles in 45 minutes in Wednesday's clash versus Como due to a leg issue, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Pavlovic picked up a heavy knock because of a harsh tackle and couldn't continue. He'll have to be assessed ahead of Sunday's home game against Parma. Matteo Gabbia, who had gotten a breather initially, replaced him off the bench. Koni De Winter would continue starting if Pavlovic missed time.

Strahinja Pavlovic
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Strahinja Pavlovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Strahinja Pavlovic See More
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2023
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Switzerland vs Serbia
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Switzerland vs Serbia
Author Image
Ben Novack
December 1, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
September 14, 2022