Strahinja Pavlovic Injury: Leaves Como bout at half time

Pavlovic recorded one cross (one accurate) and two tackles in 45 minutes in Wednesday's clash versus Como due to a leg issue, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Pavlovic picked up a heavy knock because of a harsh tackle and couldn't continue. He'll have to be assessed ahead of Sunday's home game against Parma. Matteo Gabbia, who had gotten a breather initially, replaced him off the bench. Koni De Winter would continue starting if Pavlovic missed time.