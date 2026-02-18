Strahinja Pavlovic Injury: Leaves Como bout at half time
Pavlovic recorded one cross (one accurate) and two tackles in 45 minutes in Wednesday's clash versus Como due to a leg issue, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.
Pavlovic picked up a heavy knock because of a harsh tackle and couldn't continue. He'll have to be assessed ahead of Sunday's home game against Parma. Matteo Gabbia, who had gotten a breather initially, replaced him off the bench. Koni De Winter would continue starting if Pavlovic missed time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Strahinja Pavlovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Strahinja Pavlovic See More