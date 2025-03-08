Strahinja Pavlovic News: Eligible to face Como

Pavlovic completed a one-game suspension in Saturday's 3-2 win over Como.

Pavlovic will return versus Como on Saturday and could supplant Matteo Gabbia or Malick Thiaw in the XI, as the duo was pretty suspect in this one. Fikayo Tomori could also be in the mix. He had started in four consecutive matches before the red card, registering 10 tackles (six won), four interceptions and 13 clearances.