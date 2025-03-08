Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Strahinja Pavlovic headshot

Strahinja Pavlovic News: Eligible to face Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Pavlovic completed a one-game suspension in Saturday's 3-2 win over Como.

Pavlovic will return versus Como on Saturday and could supplant Matteo Gabbia or Malick Thiaw in the XI, as the duo was pretty suspect in this one. Fikayo Tomori could also be in the mix. He had started in four consecutive matches before the red card, registering 10 tackles (six won), four interceptions and 13 clearances.

Strahinja Pavlovic
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now