Strahinja Pavlovic News: Excellent in Juventus fixture

Pavlovic created one scoring chance and recorded four tackles (three won), one block and three clearances in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Juventus.

Pavlovic thwarted several actions thanks to his physicality and aggressiveness and put together a sound stat line in the process. He has recorded at least one tackle, totaling 20 (eight won), and one clearance, amassing 31, in the last eight matches, adding eight interceptions and two blocks and contributing to two clean sheets during that stretch.