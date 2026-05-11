Strahinja Pavlovic headshot

Strahinja Pavlovic News: Finds the target against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 1:15am

Pavlovic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), two tackles (two won) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Atalanta.

Pavlovic mostly struggled like the rest of the Milan rearguard but gave his team some hope late in the game with a surgical header on a set piece. He's up to five goals in the season. He has posted at least one clearance in 10 consecutive matches, racking up 36, contributing to four clean sheets and recording 10 shots (three on target), 22 tackles (10 won) and nine interceptions during that stretch.

Strahinja Pavlovic
AC Milan
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