Strahinja Pavlovic News: Finds the target versus Cremonese

Published on March 2, 2026

Pavlovic scored one goal to go with three tackles (zero won), one interception and two clearances in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Cremonese.

Pavlovic solved a tricky game thanks to a towering header off a corner kick in the 90th minute, netting his second goal of the season. The other one was in the opener. He has contributed to two clean sheets in the last five rounds, posting eight tackles (one won), three interceptions and nine clearances.

