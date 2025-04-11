Strahinja Pavlovic News: Hits the net against Udinese

Pavlovic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three tackles (one won) in Friday's 4-0 win versus Udinese.

Pavlovic didn't need to do much in the back and doubled his team's lead late in the first half with a header on a corner kick for his second goal of the year. He has had an inconsistent role as of late but would be a regular if the coach stuck with a three-man line, as he's the only left-footed defender in the squad. He has registered 15 tackles (eight won), five interceptions, 16 clearances and one block in his last five appearances, with one clean sheet.