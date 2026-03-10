Strahinja Pavlovic News: Imperious defending in win

Pavlovic had one tackle (one won) and six clearances in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Inter Milan.

Pavlovic led the AC Milan defensive effort Sunday with six clearances as they earned a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan. Over his last five appearances (four starts), the central defender has made seven tackles (one won), three interceptions and 10 clearances while contributing to two clean sheets. Pavlovic has played the full 90 minutes in six of his last seven appearances (seven starts).