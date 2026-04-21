Strahinja Pavlovic headshot

Strahinja Pavlovic News: Imperious defending in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Pavlovic registered one tackle (zero won), 10 clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 win over Verona.

Pavlovic led the AC Milan defensive effort Sunday and set a new season-high with 10 clearances as they held Verona at-bay in a 1-0 road victory. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the central defender has averaged four clearances and 0.7 interceptions per appearance. Pavlovic has been named to the starting XI and played the full 90 minutes in each of AC Milan's last seven league fixtures.

Strahinja Pavlovic
AC Milan
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