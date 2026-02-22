Strahinja Pavlovic News: Option from bench
Pavlovic (lower leg) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Parma.
Pavlovic will not miss time with his injury but is not in the starting XI Sunday, instead an option from the bench. After three straight starts before the injury, he will look to return to a starting role once testing his legs from the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Strahinja Pavlovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Strahinja Pavlovic See More