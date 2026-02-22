Strahinja Pavlovic headshot

Strahinja Pavlovic News: Option from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Pavlovic (lower leg) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Parma.

Pavlovic will not miss time with his injury but is not in the starting XI Sunday, instead an option from the bench. After three straight starts before the injury, he will look to return to a starting role once testing his legs from the bench.

