Strahinja Pavlovic News: Posts two interceptions against Parma

Pavlovic (lower leg) committed two fouls and had one off-target shot and two interceptions in 28 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Parma.

Pavlovic didn't miss time but didn't start as usual and wsan't particularly busy in his cameo, halting a four-game streak with at least one tackle. He has registered two interceptions, seven clearances and four tackles (zero won) in the last four rounds, contributing to one clean sheet.