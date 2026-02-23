Strahinja Pavlovic headshot

Strahinja Pavlovic News: Posts two interceptions against Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Pavlovic (lower leg) committed two fouls and had one off-target shot and two interceptions in 28 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Parma.

Pavlovic didn't miss time but didn't start as usual and wsan't particularly busy in his cameo, halting a four-game streak with at least one tackle. He has registered two interceptions, seven clearances and four tackles (zero won) in the last four rounds, contributing to one clean sheet.

Strahinja Pavlovic
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Strahinja Pavlovic See More
