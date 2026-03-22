Strahinja Pavlovic News: Scores in Torino game

Pavlovic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), two tackles (one won) and two interceptions in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Torino.

Pavlovic opened the scoring with a stunning and slightly fortuitous effort from outside the box, netting his fourth goal of the season, but didn't have his best day in the back, failing to rack up stats and causing a late PK. He has posted multiple clearances, totaling 13, and at least one tackle, amassing 11 (four won) in four games in a row, adding four interceptions and four shots (two on target) and contributing to two clean sheets during that stretch.