Strahinja Pavlovic News: Sees red in Lazio game

Pavlovic recorded three tackles (one won) and one block in 67 minutes before getting sent off in Sunday's match versus Lazio.

Pavlovic had a decent display up until he chopped down an opponent that had a clear lane to the box on a counter, earning the expulsion. He'll sit out Saturday's away game versus Lecce. Two among Matteo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori and Malick Thiaw will start in the middle of the defense in the next match.