Strahinja Pavlovic headshot

Strahinja Pavlovic News: Two shots Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Pavlovic recorded two shots (zero on goal) in Monday's 1-0 defeat against Napoli.

Pavlovic took two shots in his second consecutive match Monday, however he failed to put either on target. His attacking output has increased as of late, with six shots (two on target) and two goals over his last five contests. He also recorded one interception, one clearance and one blocked shot on the defensive end of the pitch.

Strahinja Pavlovic
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Strahinja Pavlovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Strahinja Pavlovic See More
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2023
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Switzerland vs Serbia
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Switzerland vs Serbia
Author Image
Ben Novack
December 1, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
September 14, 2022