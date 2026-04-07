Strahinja Pavlovic News: Two shots Monday
Pavlovic recorded two shots (zero on goal) in Monday's 1-0 defeat against Napoli.
Pavlovic took two shots in his second consecutive match Monday, however he failed to put either on target. His attacking output has increased as of late, with six shots (two on target) and two goals over his last five contests. He also recorded one interception, one clearance and one blocked shot on the defensive end of the pitch.
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