Stuart Hawkins headshot

Stuart Hawkins Injury: Work load increasing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Hawkins (quadriceps) was able to start partial training as he has been increasing his workload, reports Niko Moreno of MLS Espanol.

Hawkins is on the right path for a return this month as he has been taking more part in team training for Seattle. Though slim, there is a chance that the defender can appear in the Salt Lake clash on April 12, or on April 18 against St Louis, barring any set backs.

Stuart Hawkins
Seattle Sounders FC
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