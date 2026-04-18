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Stuart Hawkins News: On bench versus St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Hawkins (quadriceps) is available as a bench option for Saturday's match against St. Louis City.

Hawkins will likely see limited minutes now that he's healthy, increasing his side's defensive depth behind Antino Lopez, Alexander Roldan, Jackson Ragen and Nouhou Tolo. The 19-year-old hasn't seen any MLS action since October, and he may lack fantasy upside until he finds a more consistent role.

Stuart Hawkins
Seattle Sounders FC
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