Stuart Hawkins News: Scores as sub
Hawkins scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Austin FC.
Hawkins kept his side from going scoreless Wednesday, coming off the bench to net their lone goal in the loss to Austin. He's still working back into rhythm after his injury, starting twice across his last four MLS appearances and producing one goal on two shots, along with 13 clearances and three tackles in that span.
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