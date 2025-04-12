Suat Serdar Injury: Available for Genoa tilt

Serdar "has recovered from his injury and improved his conditioning ahead of Sunday's match versus Genoa," coach Paolo Zanetti announced.

Serdar was given an extra week of training to gear back into shape following a significant thigh injury. He'll likely be eased into action given the situation, with Pawel Dawidowicz getting another start in the midfield and Daniele Ghilardi in the back. He has assisted once and added 15 shots (five on target), five key passes and eight tackles (five won) in his last five showings.