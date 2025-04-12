Fantasy Soccer
Suat Serdar headshot

Suat Serdar Injury: Available for Genoa tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Serdar "has recovered from his injury and improved his conditioning ahead of Sunday's match versus Genoa," coach Paolo Zanetti announced.

Serdar was given an extra week of training to gear back into shape following a significant thigh injury. He'll likely be eased into action given the situation, with Pawel Dawidowicz getting another start in the midfield and Daniele Ghilardi in the back. He has assisted once and added 15 shots (five on target), five key passes and eight tackles (five won) in his last five showings.

Suat Serdar
Verona
