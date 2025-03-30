Suat Serdar Injury: Good to go for Parma meeting

Serdar (thigh) has been inserted in Verona's call-ups for Monday's tilt versus Parma.

Serdar has shaken off his second significant injury of the year, as he has been sidelined for six matches. His replacement Cheikh Niasse (thigh) recently got hurt, but the staff could manage him at first even though they are thin at the position. Antonio Bernede could adapt to the role. He has notched one assist, 15 shots (five on target), four chances created and eight tackles (five won) in his last five appearances (all starts).