Suat Serdar Injury: Sidelined for Torino match

Serdar "won't be available Sunday because he's not 100 percent and will follow a specific training protocol for a few days," coach Paolo Zanetti informed.

Serdar returned from a lengthy absence last week but didn't feel totally right afterward and will not be risked to avoid a relapse. With Cheikh Niasse (thigh) also on the mend, Pawel Dawidowicz will likely start again in the midfield.