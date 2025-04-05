Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Suat Serdar headshot

Suat Serdar Injury: Sidelined for Torino match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2025 at 6:03am

Serdar "won't be available Sunday because he's not 100 percent and will follow a specific training protocol for a few days," coach Paolo Zanetti informed.

Serdar returned from a lengthy absence last week but didn't feel totally right afterward and will not be risked to avoid a relapse. With Cheikh Niasse (thigh) also on the mend, Pawel Dawidowicz will likely start again in the midfield.

Suat Serdar
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now