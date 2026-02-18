Suat Serdar Injury: Will have season-ending surgery
Serdar will go under the knife to have his left ACL repaired, Verona announced.
Serdar had been playing through a partial tear for a while, and it eventually became unmanageable. He'll look to return at the start of the next campaign. He closes the 2025/2026 one with two goals, 19 shots (seven on target) and 31 tackles in 20 appearances (12 starts): Abdou Harroui, Antoine Bernede (ankle), Sandi Lovric (thigh) and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro will soak up his minutes in the midfield.
