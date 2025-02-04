Suat Serdar Injury: Will miss multiple games

Serdar has been diagnosed with a grade two rectus femoris strain in his left thigh, Verona stated.

Serdar will be on the shelf for four to six weeks and potentially longer depending on how the rehab goes. Ondrej Duda will return from suspension after the next match. In the meantime, Verona will turn to Tomas Suslov, Grigoris Kastanos and newcomers Cheikh Niasse and Antoine Bernede.