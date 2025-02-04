Fantasy Soccer
Suat Serdar headshot

Suat Serdar Injury: Will miss multiple games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 10:43am

Serdar has been diagnosed with a grade two rectus femoris strain in his left thigh, Verona stated.

Serdar will be on the shelf for four to six weeks and potentially longer depending on how the rehab goes. Ondrej Duda will return from suspension after the next match. In the meantime, Verona will turn to Tomas Suslov, Grigoris Kastanos and newcomers Cheikh Niasse and Antoine Bernede.

Suat Serdar
Verona
More Stats & News
