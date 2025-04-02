Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Suat Serdar headshot

Suat Serdar News: Creates one chance in Parma tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 12:29am

Serdar (thigh) had one key pass and one cross (one accurate) in 21 minutes in Monday's 0-0 draw with Parma.

Serdar was deployed in the second half in his return from a fairly serious thigh issue and didn't do a lot. He might need more time before being able to make the XI and log big minutes. Pawel Dawidowicz adapted to the midfield given his lack of fitness and Cheikh Niasse's (thigh) absence, and he might do it again in the short term.

Suat Serdar
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now