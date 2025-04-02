Suat Serdar News: Creates one chance in Parma tilt

Serdar (thigh) had one key pass and one cross (one accurate) in 21 minutes in Monday's 0-0 draw with Parma.

Serdar was deployed in the second half in his return from a fairly serious thigh issue and didn't do a lot. He might need more time before being able to make the XI and log big minutes. Pawel Dawidowicz adapted to the midfield given his lack of fitness and Cheikh Niasse's (thigh) absence, and he might do it again in the short term.