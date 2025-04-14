Fantasy Soccer
Suat Serdar headshot

Suat Serdar News: Wins one tackle versus Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Serdar (conditioning) had one cross 8zero accurate), seven passes and two tackles (one won) in eight minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Genoa.

Serdar saw limited action as he continues to work his way back from a thigh injury and lack of conditioning. Given his sparse minutes in this one, he might need one or two more matches before reclaiming a considerable role in the midfield.

