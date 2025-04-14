Suat Serdar News: Wins one tackle versus Genoa
Serdar (conditioning) had one cross 8zero accurate), seven passes and two tackles (one won) in eight minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Genoa.
Serdar saw limited action as he continues to work his way back from a thigh injury and lack of conditioning. Given his sparse minutes in this one, he might need one or two more matches before reclaiming a considerable role in the midfield.
