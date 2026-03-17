Sunusi Ibrahim Injury: Not training Tuesday

Ibrahim is not in training Tuesday and is not expected to train the rest of the week due to a back injury, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Ibrahim was absent from the squad Saturday and is now out of training, appearing to be dealing with a decent back injury. This is rough for the forward, as he is yet to play this campaign. He only ever appeared off the bench 10 times for 70 minutes last campaign, so this is a minor loss.