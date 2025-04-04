Suso Injury: Not ruled out for Sunday
Suso is questionable for Sunday's match against Atleitco Madrid due to an undisclosed injury, according to his club.
Suso looks to be a late call for Sunday, as the attacker has been dealt some type of injury over the week. The good news is this would be a minimal absence, as he has gone unused in their past three outings. That said, he will likely only see a spot on the bench if fit.
