Suso headshot

Suso Injury: Not ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Suso is questionable for Sunday's match against Atleitco Madrid due to an undisclosed injury, according to his club.

Suso looks to be a late call for Sunday, as the attacker has been dealt some type of injury over the week. The good news is this would be a minimal absence, as he has gone unused in their past three outings. That said, he will likely only see a spot on the bench if fit.

Suso
Sevilla
More Stats & News
