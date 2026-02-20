Sven Botman Injury: Back in contention

Botman (back) is back in contention for Saturday's clash against Manchester City, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "Better news on Sven, he could be in and around this game."

Botman missed the last two matches in all competitions with back issues but he is back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against Manchester City. That is a huge boost for the Magpies because he is a locked-in starter in the heart of the back line whenever he is healthy. Botman now has a real shot to step right back into the starting XI against the Citizens and anchor the defense again.