Sven Botman headshot

Sven Botman Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 5:11am

Botman (knee) has been training well this week but is not ready for Saturday's clash against Ipswich, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "Sven has trained well this week, great to see him back with the group and on the grass. It's early stages but a really big step for him."

Botman is progressing well but is not ready to make the squad for Saturday's game. He is in a good position to return for next Sunday's game against Brighton. That said, even if fully fit, he would not be risked immediately as a starter in the backline, with Dan Burn doing a great job at the back.

Sven Botman
Newcastle United
