Sven Botman Injury: Could be back for FA Cup game

Botman (knee) was a late absence for Wednesday's match against Liverpool but has a chance to return for Sunday's FA Cup clash with Brighton, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Sven and Joe have a chance. Today is a big day for them. Today we will see how close they are, whether they train with the team for the first time or not. Knowing both players, they will be keen to be involved."

Botman is close to returning from his knee injury and could be available for the FA Cup match against Brighton. If he remains sidelined, Fabian Schar will continue to start in central defense, with his next opportunity to feature coming against West Ham on March. 10.