Sven Botman Injury: Could return against Ipswich

Botman (knee) could return against Ipswich, according to assistant manager Jason Tindall. "Maybe next weekend he could be involved or available for selection. But again, that will be assessed over the next coming days. But we're certainly pleased with his progress."

Botman is out for a Saturday trip to Aston Villa, but could return as soon as a clash with Ipswich Town. The defender would be a huge boon to get back in the starting XI. Dan Burn has done excellently with Botman injured, meaning there's little incentive to rush Botman back into the first team.