Sven Botman headshot

Sven Botman Injury: Dealing with issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Botman (undisclosed) was rested during Saturday's FA Cup win over Aston Villa due to a minor issue, coach Eddie Howe said to the media, according to Shields Gazette. "Sven's feeling is back from the game against Tottenham. We don't think it's a serious injury. We certainly hope he won't be out for any period of time. It was the right decision not to let him travel today."

Botman picked up a minor issue in the clash against Tottenham and was held out of Saturday's FA Cup win over Aston Villa as a precaution and resting reasons. The center-back is trending toward a return for Wednesday's Champions League matchup against Qarabag, though he could still be a late fitness call. If Botman is forced to spend more time on the sidelines, Dan Burn is in line to take on an expanded role in the Magpies' backline.

Sven Botman
Newcastle United
