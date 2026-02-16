Sven Botman Injury: Dealing with issue

Botman (undisclosed) was rested during Saturday's FA Cup win over Aston Villa due to a minor issue, coach Eddie Howe said to the media, according to Shields Gazette. "Sven's feeling is back from the game against Tottenham. We don't think it's a serious injury. We certainly hope he won't be out for any period of time. It was the right decision not to let him travel today."

Botman picked up a minor issue in the clash against Tottenham and was held out of Saturday's FA Cup win over Aston Villa as a precaution and resting reasons. The center-back is trending toward a return for Wednesday's Champions League matchup against Qarabag, though he could still be a late fitness call. If Botman is forced to spend more time on the sidelines, Dan Burn is in line to take on an expanded role in the Magpies' backline.