Sven Botman Injury: Late call for Tuesday

Botman (back) is a late call for Tuesday's match against Qarabag, according to manager Eddie Howe. "We hope they'll be involved. We'll see how they are when they wake up tomorrow, but fingers crossed, they will be."

Botman is looking to make a comeback Tuesday after training to begin the week, with the defender now to be subjected to some testing ahead of the contest. This comes after three games out, having been without a starting defender through that period. The major question heading into the match is how many minutes he will be available for if deemed fit, likely not being risked with a five-goal lead on aggregate.