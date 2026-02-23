Sven Botman headshot

Sven Botman Injury: Late call for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Botman (back) is a late call for Tuesday's match against Qarabag, according to manager Eddie Howe. "We hope they'll be involved. We'll see how they are when they wake up tomorrow, but fingers crossed, they will be."

Botman is looking to make a comeback Tuesday after training to begin the week, with the defender now to be subjected to some testing ahead of the contest. This comes after three games out, having been without a starting defender through that period. The major question heading into the match is how many minutes he will be available for if deemed fit, likely not being risked with a five-goal lead on aggregate.

Sven Botman
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sven Botman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sven Botman See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago