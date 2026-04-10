Sven Botman Injury: Likely against Crystal Palace

Botman (face) is expected to be available for Sunday's clash against Crystal Palace and will wear a protective mask following surgery, according to coach Eddie Howe, per Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

Botman had been sidelined after suffering a facial fracture that required further surgery, but his return ahead of schedule is a welcome boost for Newcastle's back line. The Dutch center-back will need to wear a mask when he returns to action, which may take some adjustment, but getting him back in the fold for the final stretch of the season is a significant positive for coach Eddie Howe given the mounting defensive injury concerns at the club. Malick Thiaw and Dan Burn have been covering in central defense during injury absences and may see less playing time with the return of Botman.