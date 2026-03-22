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Sven Botman Injury: Off with head injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 6:48am

Botman was forced off in the 54th minute of Sunday's match against Sunderland due to an apparent head injury.

Botman had to end his day early Sunday and will now be in danger of missing time due to a possible concussion, exiting with a head injury. Luckily for the club and defender, he will have time to recover, as the international break is about to take place, and they don't play again until April 12. That should be enough time to recover, regardless of whether he does have a concussion or not, with Malick Thiaw taking his spot against Sunderland.

Sven Botman
Newcastle United
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