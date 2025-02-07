Sven Botman Injury: Out for FA Cup game

Botman (knee) picked up a knock to his other knee and will miss the FA Cup game against Birmingham to fully recover ahead of next Saturday's Premier League clash against Manchester City, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference. "I don't think he'll be available this weekend. He's taken a knock to the opposite knee to his ACL injury. It isn't a serious injury, but it'll keep him out of the Birmingham match before we reassess him next week."

