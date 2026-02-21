Sven Botman Injury: Out to face Manchester City
Botman (back) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Manchester City.
Botman remains unavailable for Saturday's matchup against Manchester City due to lingering back issues. The defender has missed the last two matches across all competitions, and his absence remains notable given his importance to the back line when fully fit. Malick Thiaw and Dan Burn start in central defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sven Botman See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 278 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 278 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2518 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2518 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2425 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sven Botman See More