Sven Botman headshot

Sven Botman Injury: Out to face Manchester City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 10:56am

Botman (back) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Manchester City.

Botman remains unavailable for Saturday's matchup against Manchester City due to lingering back issues. The defender has missed the last two matches across all competitions, and his absence remains notable given his importance to the back line when fully fit. Malick Thiaw and Dan Burn start in central defense.

Sven Botman
Newcastle United
