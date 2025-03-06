Sven Botman Injury: Set for knee surgery

Botman is set for knee surgery after seeing a specialist on Tuesday, who advised that an operation was the best course of action, Mail Sport reports.

Botman will be sidelined long-term, with a return timeline yet to be determined. The defender recently came back from a 10-month ACL absence but sustained an injury to his other knee that requires surgery. No risks will be taken with his recovery. Fabian Schar is expected to remain a locked-in starter in central defense.