Sven Botman Injury: Set to miss Qarabag first leg
Botman (back) will likely be excluded from Wednesday's trip to face Qarabag in UCL action, with coach Eddie Howe commenting "No one else from the missing list, I think, has travelled from the last game so we're missing quite a few players, quite a few real quality players as well." prior to the game.
Botman is dealing with an issue since the last FA Cup meeting with Aston Villa, and it remains to be seen when he'll return to the field. He's currently likely to sit out the upcoming Champions League clash, where Malick Thiaw and Dan Burn should start at center-back. Botman had previously scored once over seven full-game appearances in 2026.
