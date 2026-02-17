Sven Botman headshot

Sven Botman Injury: Set to miss Qarabag first leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 1:48pm

Botman (back) will likely be excluded from Wednesday's trip to face Qarabag in UCL action, with coach Eddie Howe commenting "No one else from the missing list, I think, has travelled from the last game so we're missing quite a few players, quite a few real quality players as well." prior to the game.

Botman is dealing with an issue since the last FA Cup meeting with Aston Villa, and it remains to be seen when he'll return to the field. He's currently likely to sit out the upcoming Champions League clash, where Malick Thiaw and Dan Burn should start at center-back. Botman had previously scored once over seven full-game appearances in 2026.

Sven Botman
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sven Botman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sven Botman See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago