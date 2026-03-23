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Sven Botman Injury: Suffers facial fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 9:09am

Botman is out until the closing weeks of the season after surgery on a facial fracture, according to his club.

Botman had to come off with a head injury Sunday and has now received a further operation on his face after a fracture was confirmed, leaving him out for a decent run. He will now focus on a return in the final few weeks of the season, likely not close to being an option until the end of April. It will likely still require him to wear a mask when taking the field, possibly hindering his play a bit. This is a loss of a regular defender, so it will force a change, with Malick Thiaw and Dan Burn likely to continue as starters, as Fabian Schar (ankle) serves as the first backup option.

Sven Botman
Newcastle United
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