Sven Botman Injury: Suffers facial fracture
Botman is out until the closing weeks of the season after surgery on a facial fracture, according to his club.
Botman had to come off with a head injury Sunday and has now received a further operation on his face after a fracture was confirmed, leaving him out for a decent run. He will now focus on a return in the final few weeks of the season, likely not close to being an option until the end of April. It will likely still require him to wear a mask when taking the field, possibly hindering his play a bit. This is a loss of a regular defender, so it will force a change, with Malick Thiaw and Dan Burn likely to continue as starters, as Fabian Schar (ankle) serves as the first backup option.
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