Sven Botman Injury: Took part in training
Botman (back) was seen in training and could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Qarabag, according to Chronicle Live.
Botman could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League match against Qarabag after being seen in training Monday, having missed the last three matches across all competitions due to a back injury. The defender is a regular starter, and his potential return could help solidify the back line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sven Botman See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2520 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2520 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2427 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sven Botman See More