Sven Botman headshot

Sven Botman Injury: Took part in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Botman (back) was seen in training and could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Qarabag, according to Chronicle Live.

Botman could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League match against Qarabag after being seen in training Monday, having missed the last three matches across all competitions due to a back injury. The defender is a regular starter, and his potential return could help solidify the back line.

Sven Botman
Newcastle United
