Sven Botman Injury: Underwent minor surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Botman (knee) underwent minor surgery to remove floating bone and could return in May, coach Eddie Howe confirmed in a press conference. "Sven's not too bad. He's had a very minor operation just to clean out some floating bone that was in his knee and was causing him a problem. The initial diagnosis was between six and eight weeks but I think he's already got through a few of those. Fingers crossed we'll see him in May."

Botman could be back in May after recovering from a minor surgery to remove floating bone in his knee. The Dutch defender has struggled with injuries this season and remains a key absence as a regular starter when fully fit. Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are expected to fill in at center-back until his return, though Lewis Hall is also sidelined.

