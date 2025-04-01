Sven Botman Injury: Underwent minor surgery

Botman (knee) underwent minor surgery to remove floating bone and could return in May, coach Eddie Howe confirmed in a press conference. "Sven's not too bad. He's had a very minor operation just to clean out some floating bone that was in his knee and was causing him a problem. The initial diagnosis was between six and eight weeks but I think he's already got through a few of those. Fingers crossed we'll see him in May."

Botman could be back in May after recovering from a minor surgery to remove floating bone in his knee. The Dutch defender has struggled with injuries this season and remains a key absence as a regular starter when fully fit. Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are expected to fill in at center-back until his return, though Lewis Hall is also sidelined.