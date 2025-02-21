Sven Botman Injury: Unlikely for Forrest game

Botman (knee) is expected to miss Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to coach Eddie Howe in the press conference. "I don't think Sven will be available for this weekend; we'll have to see how things stand. He is making progress, good progress, and he is very much on track but not quite there yet."

Botman is expected to miss a fifth consecutive match as he continues to deal with knee issues. While he is making progress, he should not be ready yet to return for Sunday's match. Fabian Schar is likely to continue filling in for him in central defense.